MAINE, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: Maine Governor Janet Mills has issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order. The video above explains what that means.

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

The Maine Center for Disease Control is expected to release updated coronavirus numbers by early afternoon. If there is an audio or video press conference, NEWS CENTER Maine will broadcast on this story, mobile app, Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Twitter feed.

Latest Maine Center for Disease Control press conference with Dr. Nirav Shah

Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.

