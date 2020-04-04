MAINE, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: Maine Governor Janet Mills has issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order. The video above explains what that means.
KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- Nine Mainers have died out of 432 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- 75 Mainers have been hospitalized
- 113 Mainers have recovered
- Maine has discontinued counting negative tests due to number of outside labs doing testing.
- Governor Janet Mills has issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order. She has also ordered all out-of-staters coming to Maine to quarantine for 14 days.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
LATEST MAINE CORONAVIRUS UPDATES
SATURDAY, APRIL 4
The Maine Center for Disease Control is expected to release updated coronavirus numbers by early afternoon. If there is an audio or video press conference, NEWS CENTER Maine will broadcast on this story, mobile app, Facebook page, YouTube channel, and Twitter feed.
Latest Maine Center for Disease Control press conference with Dr. Nirav Shah
FRIDAY, APRIL 3 LINKS
- Maine Governor Janet Mills issues quarantine order for non-residents entering Maine
- Maine small businesses can apply for 'forgivable' loans
- New Hampshire records 7th death, 540 confirmed cases
- Amtrak Downeaster reducing service to one round-trip per day during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- Maine plastic mold company stepping up to help fight COVID-19
- Bath Iron Works denies 'work from home' requests during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
- How to make your own face mask without a sewing machine
- Life in the time of coronavirus: streaming TV and movies
- Maine Department of Labor starts schedule for unemployment calls
- Photos capture Maine nurse's final moments with her sons before she self-isolates
- Maine students struggle with Internet access during remote learning
- The U.S. death toll reached more than 7,000 Friday night. It had passed 6,000 around 1 a.m.
- Worldwide total cases passed 1 million, with more than 58,000 deaths.
- Click Here For Previous NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Updates
At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus
NEWS CENTER MAINE FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS
WHAT 'SHELTER IN PLACE' or 'STAY AT HOME' ORDERS MEAN
TAKE A BREATH OF FRESH AIR AROUND MAINE
Coronavirus, COVID-19 Background
The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.
The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.
The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands
- Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others
The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.
NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage
RELATED: Bath Iron Works denies 'work from home' requests during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
RELATED: Maine Gov. Janet Mills orders all travelers coming to Maine quarantine for 14 days due to coronavirus, COVID-19 fears
RELATED: Amtrak Downeaster reducing service to one round-trip per day during coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
RELATED: Growing your own vegetables during the coronavirus pandemic
RELATED: A Breath of Fresh Air on the Machias River
RELATED: Maine plastic mold company stepping up to help fight COVID-19
RELATED: Seven dead, 540 confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in New Hampshire
RELATED: All your ‘stay-at-home’ order questions answered
RELATED: Small businesses can apply for 'forgivable loans'
RELATED: How to make your own face mask without a sewing machine
NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist