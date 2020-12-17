Closings | Portland, Maine - Bangor, Maine | NEWS CENTER Maine
- Acadia Academy Closed
- Brunswick Schools Remote School Day - School buildings closed
- Children's Odyssey Preschool Closed
- Collaborative School - New Gloucester Closed
- Early Head Start - Sanford Closed Thursday 12/17
- Friends School of Portland Closed
- Greater Portland Christian School Closed THURSDAY
- Harpswell Coastal Academy Remote School Day - School buildings closed
- KVCAP Transportation Services KV Van will be transporting critical care riders only Thursday
- Leavitt and Parris and Fortune LLC Closed
- Levey Day School Closed
- LogistiCare Dialysis transports only Thurs 12/17 south of Aroostook County
- Lucinda's Day Spa - Cumberland Foreside Open at 12 Noon
- Milton Schools - NH SAU 64 Closed
- North Atlantic Montessori School Closed
- Northeast Credit Union Branches will open at noon on Thursday except in Berlin, Gorham & Conway which will open at regular time
- Northeast Hearing and Speech - Portland Opening 9 a.m. Thursday
- Oasis Free Clinics Closed Thursday 12/17/2020
- Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Windham Morning Services canceled
- PARKING BAN - Auburn 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday
- PARKING BAN - Camden 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday
- PARKING BAN - Cape Elizabeth 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday
- PARKING BAN - Falmouth 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday
- PARKING BAN - Freeport Noon Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday
- PARKING BAN - Kennebunkport 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday
- PARKING BAN - Kittery 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday
- PARKING BAN - Lewiston 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday
- PARKING BAN - Lisbon / Lisbon Falls 4 a.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday
- PARKING BAN - Old Orchard Beach 6 p.m. Wednesday to noon Friday
- PARKING BAN - Sanford/Springvale 11 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday
- PARKING BAN - Scarborough Thursday 7 a.m. until Friday at 12:00 a.m.
- PARKING BAN - Topsham 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday
- PARKING BAN - Windham 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday
- PARKING BAN - Yarmouth 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday
- PARKING BAN - York 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday
- Pease Development Authority Board of directors meeting ppd until 12/22 8:30 a.m.
- Peck's Family Accupuncture Closed
- Portsmouth Christian Academy at Dover Closed
- Regional Transportation Program - Portland Closed Thursday except Critical Care
- Roots and Fruits Pre-School CLOSED tomorrow 12/17
- RSU 06 - SAD 06 Closed on Thursday, 12/17/2020
- RSU 14 Remote School Day - School buildings closed
- RSU 15 - SAD 15 Thursday, December 17 Remote School Day
- RSU 21 Remote School Day - School buildings closed
- RSU 23 Remote School Day - School buildings closed
- RSU 61 - SAD 61 Full Remote Learning December 14th-21st
- Saco Schools Remote School Day - School buildings closed
- Saco Transfer Station Closed Thursday
- Sanford Head Start Emery A-B-C Closed Thursday
- Sebago School District Remote School Day - School buildings closed
- South Portland Schools Remote School Day - School buildings closed
- St. Anthony Parish - Westbrook Morning Services canceled
- St. Mary's Ecumenical Food Pantry Closed Thursday but open on Friday
- UMA - Lewiston Closed Thursday
- UNE-Biddeford Closed Thursday Dec. 17
- UNE-Portland Closed Thursday Dec. 17
- Waynflete School Lower School Closed, Middle and Upper Remote
- Wells-Ogunquit CSD 18 Closed
- Westbrook Schools Remote Learning Day Thursday 12/17
- York Schools Closed
