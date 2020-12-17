Closings | Portland, Maine - Bangor, Maine | NEWS CENTER Maine

x
Closings | Portland, Maine - Bangor, Maine

  • Acadia Academy Closed
  • Brunswick Schools Remote School Day - School buildings closed
  • Children's Odyssey Preschool Closed
  • Collaborative School - New Gloucester Closed
  • Early Head Start - Sanford Closed Thursday 12/17
  • Friends School of Portland Closed
  • Greater Portland Christian School Closed THURSDAY
  • Harpswell Coastal Academy Remote School Day - School buildings closed
  • KVCAP Transportation Services KV Van will be transporting critical care riders only Thursday
  • Leavitt and Parris and Fortune LLC Closed
  • Levey Day School Closed
  • LogistiCare Dialysis transports only Thurs 12/17 south of Aroostook County
  • Lucinda's Day Spa - Cumberland Foreside Open at 12 Noon
  • Milton Schools - NH SAU 64 Closed
  • North Atlantic Montessori School Closed
  • Northeast Credit Union Branches will open at noon on Thursday except in Berlin, Gorham & Conway which will open at regular time
  • Northeast Hearing and Speech - Portland Opening 9 a.m. Thursday
  • Oasis Free Clinics Closed Thursday 12/17/2020
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help - Windham Morning Services canceled
  • PARKING BAN - Auburn 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday
  • PARKING BAN - Camden 10 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday
  • PARKING BAN - Cape Elizabeth 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday
  • PARKING BAN - Falmouth 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday
  • PARKING BAN - Freeport Noon Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday
  • PARKING BAN - Kennebunkport 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday
  • PARKING BAN - Kittery 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday
  • PARKING BAN - Lewiston 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday
  • PARKING BAN - Lisbon / Lisbon Falls 4 a.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday
  • PARKING BAN - Old Orchard Beach 6 p.m. Wednesday to noon Friday
  • PARKING BAN - Sanford/Springvale 11 p.m. Wednesday to 6 p.m. Thursday
  • PARKING BAN - Scarborough Thursday 7 a.m. until Friday at 12:00 a.m.
  • PARKING BAN - Topsham 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday
  • PARKING BAN - Windham 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday
  • PARKING BAN - Yarmouth 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday
  • PARKING BAN - York 6 a.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday
  • Pease Development Authority Board of directors meeting ppd until 12/22 8:30 a.m.
  • Peck's Family Accupuncture Closed
  • Portsmouth Christian Academy at Dover Closed
  • Regional Transportation Program - Portland Closed Thursday except Critical Care
  • Roots and Fruits Pre-School CLOSED tomorrow 12/17
  • RSU 06 - SAD 06 Closed on Thursday, 12/17/2020
  • RSU 14 Remote School Day - School buildings closed
  • RSU 15 - SAD 15 Thursday, December 17 Remote School Day
  • RSU 21 Remote School Day - School buildings closed
  • RSU 23 Remote School Day - School buildings closed
  • RSU 61 - SAD 61 Full Remote Learning December 14th-21st
  • Saco Schools Remote School Day - School buildings closed
  • Saco Transfer Station Closed Thursday
  • Sanford Head Start Emery A-B-C Closed Thursday
  • Sebago School District Remote School Day - School buildings closed
  • South Portland Schools Remote School Day - School buildings closed
  • St. Anthony Parish - Westbrook Morning Services canceled
  • St. Mary's Ecumenical Food Pantry Closed Thursday but open on Friday
  • UMA - Lewiston Closed Thursday
  • UNE-Biddeford Closed Thursday Dec. 17
  • UNE-Portland Closed Thursday Dec. 17
  • Waynflete School Lower School Closed, Middle and Upper Remote
  • Wells-Ogunquit CSD 18 Closed
  • Westbrook Schools Remote Learning Day Thursday 12/17
  • York Schools Closed

