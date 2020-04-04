MAINE, USA — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

The Amtrak Downeaster is reducing service to one round-trip per day, per Governor Mill’s Executive Order stating that no one shall use public transportation, including the Amtrak Downeaster, unless necessary for an essential reason.

The service reduction will be in place beginning Monday, April 6, and will remain in effect until at least April 30.

Currently, the following service plan is in place:

Weekdays (M-F)

Southbound train 680 WILL OPERATE.

Northbound train 685 WILL OPERATE.

All other Downeaster trains will be suspended.

Weekends (Sat-Sun)

Southbound train 692 WILL OPERATE.

Northbound train 693 WILL OPERATE.

All other Downeaster trains will be suspended.

Some station buildings (including Brunswick, Freeport, Saco, and Wells) may be closed to the public but Downeaster trains WILL continue to stop at the platform.

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Growing your own vegetables during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Maine Coronavirus Live Blog: 9 dead, 432 confirmed cases

RELATED: A Breath of Fresh Air on the Machias River

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist