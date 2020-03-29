NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Editor's note: You are hearing the term 'flattening the curve' as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services officials announce the states third death from coronavirus, COVID-19 complications.

According to information in a press release Sunday evening, a 60-year-old Rockingham County woman died from complications. The statement indicated the woman had underlying health issues as well.

Additionally, the release said New Hampshire now has 258 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 44 since Saturday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

25 adult females

19 adult males

Rockingham County - 14 new cases

Strafford 5

Merrimack 4

Carrol 2

Grafton 2

Hillsborough (other than Manchester and Nashua) 1

Cheshire 1

Sullivan 1

Nashua 7

Manchester 7

Officials say community-based transmission continues to grow throughout the state.

Five of the new people with COVID-19 have been hospitalized, bringing that number to 39 in New Hampshire.

