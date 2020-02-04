MAINE, USA — Gov. Janet Mills’ statewide “Stay Healthy at Home” order took effect on Thursday. Until May 1, everyone in Maine is required to stay home at all times unless for an essential job or an essential personal reason.

What qualifies as an essential reason?

Essential reasons include: grocery shopping, obtaining medical care or medication, providing care to another person, caring for livestock, engaging in outdoor exercise or walking a pet (while observing the appropriate social distancing measures), travels related to child care, or commuting to and from work for an essential job.

Can I go on a hike or go fishing?

The mandate allows for “outdoor exercise activities” such as walking, hiking, running, or biking. They must be conducted in accordance with public health restrictions and guidance, however, meaning you must still practice social distancing.

But state parks and town beaches are closed, where can I go?

Although some are closed, most publicly accessible conversation lands are available for healthy outdoor recreation. Before you go, though, Maine’s conservation community reminds people to find the right time and place, be prepared before going out, and to heed all COVID-19 health warnings by social distancing and staying home if you feel sick.

Here are some outdoor options and resources available:

What is considered an essential business?

The full list is here. Mills’ order says essential businesses must limit the number of customers in their buildings at any one time, implementing curbside pick-up and delivery options, and enforce CDC-recommended social distancing requirements for employees and customers.

I work at an essential business, can I still go to work?

Yes. But the order limits the number of people traveling there to people within your immediate household.

Can I still use public transportation?

Yes and no. Public transportation is allowed only for people traveling to an essential job or for an essential reason.

Will I be pulled over if I'm out driving around?

Only if you're breaking laws. Police and Gov. Mills have said they will not be pulling people over who are out driving around. They are relying on voluntary compliance for the 'stay-at-home' order.

What if I break any of the order's rules? Will I go to jail?

The order is enforceable by the police as necessary. Violations are a class E crime subject to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Licenses and permits for businesses are also subject to penalties if they violate mandates.

Again, Mills and police are relying on voluntary compliance and say they hope formal enforcement will not be necessary.

What about people coming here from out of state? Are they allowed in?

Mills is not only asking people from out of state to not come to Maine but also asking Mainers who are currently out of state to not come back.

"I cannot simply close the state’s border or pull up the Maine New Hampshire bridge as a few people have suggested. I will insist that persons entering our state or returning to Maine from someone else, that they self-quarantine for 14 days...For those people who come to Maine, however, my message is clear: you cannot escape the virus by coming here."

Maine State Police have also made clear they are not stopping people at the border or setting up checkpoints.

In a Facebook post, state police said they do have troopers detailed on the high-rise bridge on I-95 at the Maine/N.H. border, but “NO—They have nothing to do with checkpoints or travel restrictions,” the post says.

My kids are getting stir crazy, when can they go back to school?

Sorry, parents. The new order says schools must remain closed until at least May 1 or until further order.

My town had a different order in place, which rules do I follow?

