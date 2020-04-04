MAINE, USA — EDITOR'S NOTE: Maine Governor Janet Mills has issued a 'Stay Safe at Home' order. The video above explains what that means.
A significant financial hurdle has been overcome as Maine has been approved for federal funding during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
According to a release from Maine Governor Janet Mills' office, President Trump approved the application declaring Maine a major disaster area because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The approval is specifically for public assistance, which means the State of Maine municipalities and agencies will be reimbursed for 75% of any costs associated with COVID-19.
"I welcome this support from the Federal government. It will bolster the response of our State agencies and municipalities who are working to protect the public's health and safety during these unprecedented times," said Governor Mills. "I am grateful to Maine's Congressional Delegation for advocating for this designation, and I am hopeful the President will approve the State's pending requests for critical resources. Maine people are doing their part to defeat this virus, and those additional resources will provide critical support. We will continue to do all we can to protect our State and provide for Maine people who need our help."
Mills added other requests for aid with child care, behavioral among other services; they are still being considered by the Trump administration. Additionally, Mills said the application for approval of Title 32 Section 502(f) funds for the Maine National Guard is still under review.
