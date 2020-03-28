MAINE, USA — NEWS CENTER MAINE FULL LIST OF CLOSINGS

First death in Maine

On Friday, March 27, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC) reported the first death of an individual who had tested positive for the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual was a man in his 80s from Cumberland County. Due to privacy laws, Maine CDC is limited in releasing further details.

Background on the coronavirus, COVID-19

The official name for the coronavirus is “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes is named “coronavirus disease 2019” or “COVID-19” for short. Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which can infect people and animals. The viruses can cause the common cold or more serious diseases like SARS, MERS, and COVID-19.

The CDC says symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, and in some cases sore throat.

The CDC says there are simple steps to take to reduce the possible spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Stay home while you're sick and avoid close contact with others

The Maine Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced on Tuesday, March 10 that they would be holding daily coronavirus briefings with director Dr. Nirav Shah to keep the public up to date on the situation in Maine.

Governor Janet Mills and the Maine CDC announced Maine's first presumptive positive case of coronavirus on Thursday, March 12.

Friday, March 27

The Maine CDC announced the first death of an individual in the state who tested positive for COVID-19. The man was in his 80s and was from Cumberland County.

There are now 168 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Maine. There are confirmed cases in 11 of Maine's 16 counties.

30 people in Maine are hospitalized due to the virus.

"The time now is to start taking preparations, making sure that everyone in your family has a plan to stay safe, that you have medications on hand in case you need to be quarantined for a period," Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah, said.

Dr. Shah, said he continues to call on the federal government to send more personal protective equipment (PPE) from the U.S. strategic stockpile to Maine.

President Trump signed the record $2.2 trillion stimulus bill as well as issued the Defense Production Act so that General Motors can start manufacturing ventilators

