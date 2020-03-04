KENNEBUNK, Maine — Editor’s note: You are starting to hear the term ‘flattening the curve’ as a way to stem the tide of coronavirus cases. The above video explains what that means.

Another Maine company is stepping up using its resources and production capabilities to help in the fight against the coronavirus, COVID-19.

G&G Products, a plastic injection mold making facility in Kennebunk, produces plastic products for the medical and fishing industry and other businesses. Recently, the facility got a request from the State of Maine asking if it could make personal protective equipment.

Right now, employees are re-configuring their mold making machines to make plastic face shields. They are also designing headbands out of steel that will be attached with straps to the masks.

The hope is to be able to produce 8,000 masks a day within the next two weeks.

"When we need something as simple as this, a face mask, and they can't get any, that's pretty bad," said Robert Lemay, Molding Manager. "I feel bad for America itself- the fact we can't manufacture these in a hurry anymore."

The face shields are expected to replenish stockpiles of PPE equipment in hard-hit states and potentially here in Maine.

There has also been a GoFundMe page set-up to help the company offset some of the production costs.

