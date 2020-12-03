MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The above video shows you how to make hand sanitizer. MaineHealth's Dora Mills gives NEWS CENTER Maine the recipe.

Maine was one of the last states to be impacted by COVID-19, or coronavirus. Maine Governor Janet Mills spoke about the act of 'social distancing' as an effective means to curb the community spread of the disease.

"Reducing the interaction of large groups of people across the state will play a role in reducing an outbreak and substantially reduce the spread," Mills said.

Mills recommended postponing non-essential indoor gatherings of 250 or more people. That includes hockey games, basketball games, meetings, and events. Governor Mills says the recommendations do not include closing schools but following the guidance from the CDC when it comes to limiting contact.

To that end, NEWS CENTER Maine is keeping an up to date list of all major cancellations across the state. If you are a member of NEWS CENTER Maine's closings system, we suggest you enter those closings there as well (WCSH area - WLBZ area). If you are NOT a member of the closings system, you can register on the same page.

RELATED: Friday Maine Update: Two presumptive positive coronavirus cases, 1 preliminary presumptive positive case

RELATED: Big Ten, SEC, ACC, other conferences cancel men's basketball tournaments

Schools

Sports

Arts and Culture

Businesses

Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce is canceling, postponing, or live streaming (when possible) events through the end of March.

Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce is canceling After Hours events for March, April, and May.

Police, EMS, and Fire Department Events

The Bangor Professional Firefighters postponed their annual Chili and Chowder Cook Off to benefit MDA of Northern New England. It will be postponed but no sooner than 30 days from March 13.

Religious

The Diocese of Portland has made the following decisions:

All large, social gatherings scheduled in the next 30 days at Maine parishes, including dinners, dances, and special community events, are postponed/canceled.

All large, social gatherings scheduled in the next 30 days at Catholic schools in Maine, including auctions, family festivals, and plays/musicals are postponed/canceled. In addition, all field trips, in or out of state, are postponed/canceled.

All social gatherings at facilities operated by Diocese of Portland’s Bureau of Housing, including assisted-living facilities, are canceled.

The Maine Catholic Women’s Conference, scheduled for March 21 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, is canceled.

The Maine Catholic Youth Conference, scheduled for April 17-19 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland, is postponed until July 24-26 in Portland.

The Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat, scheduled for April 17-19 in Bangor, is canceled, with the next retreat slated for October 23-25 in Bangor

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all of its worship services globally because of the spread of the new coronavirus.

Local leaders will determine how and when sacrament will be made available to church members at least once a month.

This includes:

Stake conferences, leadership conferences and other large gatherings

All public worship services, including sacrament meetings

Branch, ward and stake activities

Restaurants

Krista's in Cornish will be closed from March 16-30.

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Friday Maine Update: Two presumptive positive coronavirus cases, 1 preliminary presumptive positive case

RELATED: Maine Legislature to hear coronavirus related bills before adjourning indefinitely

RELATED: 2nd person with Trump at Mar-a-Lago tests positive for coronavirus; Brazil's president tests negative

RELATED: Maine has its first presumptive positive case of the coronavirus

RELATED: Big Ten, SEC, ACC, other conferences cancel men's basketball tournaments

RELATED: Hockey East cancels men's tournament due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Congress closes federal buildings, NHL suspends season over coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Maine Red Claws 2019-20 season suspended due to COVID-19 by decision of the NBA G League

RELATED: Governor Mills to hold press conference about COVID-19 in Maine

RELATED: Then-and-now photos show Rome tourist attractions nearly deserted in outbreak

RELATED: USM president explains decision to move classes online after break

RELATED: President Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days over coronavirus

RELATED: Local bank prepares for COVID-19, market volatility

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist

Social Distancing Video