Maine CDC reports 142 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths Tuesday; more than 300,000 vaccine doses administered

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS
- On Tuesday the Maine CDC reported 142 additional COVID-19 (coronavirus) cases and 2 additional deaths.
- 660 Mainers have died out of 43,736 total COVID-19 cases. Of those cases, 34,634 were confirmed by tests and 9,102 are probable.
- A total of 301,705 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Maine.
- What you need to know about Maine COVID-19 vaccine
- How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Maine
- Governor Janet Mills updates COVID-19 travel restrictions
- Coronavirus face coverings now mandated by the state
- VERIFY: Requirement to wear a face mask does not violate constitutional rights
- Maine is open for businesses. Here's what you need to know
- Going out? CDC shares tips to stay safe amid coronavirus pandemic
- Filing for unemployment still dominating discussions around Maine. Here's our story on how to file for unemployment in Maine. Scroll down for more resources available to Mainers
- If you are a business owner, please register your business. If you want to support a local business, enter your zip code and find out what’s OPEN NEAR YOU.
- Subscribe to 'break time with NEWS CENTER Maine' our new newsletter. Delivered to your email inbox for your break time.
DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 660.
The Maine CDC reported 142 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 43,736 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,634 were confirmed by tests and 9,102 are probable.
Cumulatively across Maine, 301,705 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 202,761 have been first doses and 98,944 have been second doses.
The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Tuesday. NEWS CENTER Maine will broadcast the update live on air, as well as stream it live on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.
- Vaccination clinics to open on 7 Maine islands this week
- US surpasses 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19
- President Biden pays tribute to over 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19
- Falmouth School Board votes to request state to prioritize school staff for COVID-19 vaccine
- Portland aims to bring high school students back to the classroom, parents say it's not enough
- Cinemagic announces temporary closures to be permanent
- Bill’s Pizza in Old Port to permanently close
- Maine Whoopie Pie Festival organizers hope for in-person event in October
- A modified Maine Maple Sunday Weekend planned for March 27-28
- Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Maine
- How to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine
- President Biden announces plan for small businesses amid pandemic
DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 658.
The Maine CDC reported 97 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.
Of the 43,594 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,559 were confirmed by tests and 9,035 are probable.
Cumulatively across Maine, 296,253 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Monday morning. Of those, 200,322 have been first doses and 95,931 have been second doses.
There are currently 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine; 22 are in critical care, and six are on a ventilator.
The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
- Vaccination clinics to open on 7 Maine islands this week
- Falmouth School Board to call for school staff to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
- Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Maine
- How to schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine
- 'Don't waste a dose,' | Maine CDC outlines plan to minimize COVID-19 vaccine doses from getting thrown away
- Dr. Fauci: Americans could possibly need to wear masks into 2022