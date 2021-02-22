x
Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 142 additional COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths Tuesday; more than 300,000 vaccine doses administered

Find Bangor, Portland, Maine daily COVID updates on outbreak and vaccine distribution as we work together to separate facts from fear. Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

MAINE, USA — KEY MAINE CORONAVIRUS FACTS

DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

The Maine CDC reported two additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 660.

The Maine CDC reported 142 additional COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Of the 43,736 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,634 were confirmed by tests and 9,102 are probable.

Cumulatively across Maine, 301,705 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Tuesday morning. Of those, 202,761 have been first doses and 98,944 have been second doses.

The Maine CDC is scheduled to provide a state coronavirus update at 2 p.m. Tuesday. NEWS CENTER Maine will broadcast the update live on air, as well as stream it live on our website, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and mobile app.

DAILY MAINE COVID-19, VACCINE UPDATE FOR MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22

The Maine CDC did not report any additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The state death toll stands at 658.

The Maine CDC reported 97 additional COVID-19 cases in the state.

Of the 43,594 total COVID-19 cases in Maine, 34,559 were confirmed by tests and 9,035 are probable.

Cumulatively across Maine, 296,253 vaccine doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Monday morning. Of those, 200,322 have been first doses and 95,931 have been second doses.

There are currently 72 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine; 22 are in critical care, and six are on a ventilator. 

The Maine CDC's next state coronavirus update is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.

MAINE COVID COUNTY BY COUNTY DATA

