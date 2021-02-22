Falmouth School Board to call for school staff to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine

The Falmouth School Board is expected to introduce a resolution at its meeting Monday calling for the school to be included in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout.

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Falmouth School Board is looking to have teachers and school staff more highly prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine in Maine.

The School Board is expected to introduce a resolution at its meeting Monday that calls on Governor Janet Mills and Maine Center for Disease Control director Dr. Nirav Shah to include all school staff in phase 1B of Maine's vaccination rollout, according to the meeting's agenda.

The resolution states that the "Falmouth School Board finds a substantial public purpose exists to request that the Governor and the Maine Center for Disease Control designate all PreK-12 school personnel as 'certain critical frontline workers.'"

The resolution goes onto state that as certain critical frontline workers, they are given immediate priority in Phase 1b of the statewide administration of the COVID-19 vaccine."

Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Maine is slated to take place between February and April, according to the State's website.

Phase 1B includes Mainers ages 65 to 69, adults with high-risk medical conditions, and additional critical frontline workers. Which frontline workers included in this phase are not known, and the Falmouth School Board is looking to have teachers added.

The resolution lists a number of reasons behind the push to prioritize school staff for vaccinations including the critical role educators play, overall public health, and other state's plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.