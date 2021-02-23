'Get the first vaccine offered to you,' Maine CDC says Pfizer, Moderna, and yet-to-be-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccines all effective

The FDA will likely consider issuing emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccine this week, the Maine CDC said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah issued a plea to Mainers Tuesday morning to get whichever COVID-19 vaccine they are first offered in order to increase people's immunity to the virus.

"You should get the first vaccine offered to you. All are 100 percent effective in preventing what matters," said Dr. Shah.

Shah referenced the differing effectiveness rates of the Pfizer, Moderna, and yet-to-be-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccines, saying that all three prevent death, hospitalization, or the need for a patient to go on a ventialor.

"In the middle of a pandemic, with disease all around us, the best thing you can do, the best health decision, is to take the first vaccine offered to you," said Shah. "Waiting for the vaccine you might want compared to the one you have is not a wise move. I recommend you take whatever vaccine is presented at whatever time."

Shah said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has different effectiveness rates because of when and where J&J conducted its clinical trials, including in places like South Africa, where researchers knew variants existed.

Shah said the FDA is likely to consider whether to grant the J&J vaccine Emergency Use Authorization this week. The single-shot doses do not require the ultra-cold freezers for storage that Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do.

Maine's number one barrier in the vaccine rollout is supply, and, if approved, the Johnson & Johnson version could provide a significant bump.

"Supply governs speed, and speed governs how we open vaccinations to other groups," said Dr. Shah.