Portland aims to bring high school students back to the classroom, parents say it's not enough

Students in grades 10-12 at Portland and Deering High Schools have been learning remotely for more than 11 months.

PORTLAND, Maine — High school students in the Portland Public Schools system may soon be getting more in-person learning time. According to a memo from Superintendent Xavier Botana, the district looks to bring back students in grades 10-12 twice a week for two hour periods.

Sophomores, juniors, and seniors at Portland High School and Deering High School have been learning remotely for more than 11 months. Many parents now say that the district's plan doesn't go far enough to increase in-person learning.

"All we want is a hybrid, that's all we're asking for. A hybrid just like everybody else," Ann-Marie Gribbin-Bouchard, a parent of two Portland High School students, said.

Good morning! We’re live outside of Portland High School ahead of tonight’s board of education meeting. A new plan is expected to be broken down which aims to get students back in-person. Right now district students in grades 10-12 are learning remotely @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/GSDbaeoZ04 — Sean Stackhouse (@StackhouseNCME) February 23, 2021

The majority of students in the Portland Public Schools system have been learning remotely for months. Freshman students have also been back learning as part of that hybrid model.

"At this point we don't really care how it's done. We want the teachers there, but if the teachers cannot be there because of an accommodation, they can teach remote. As long as the kids are in school. It's really affecting them emotionally," parent Brian Bouchard said.

According to the memo from Botana, Portland and Deering students would continue their current academic schedule with four classes remotely. The time offered in the afternoons would be a "second helping" of course material, as well as time for in-person advisory, guidance, and/or co-curricular clubs and activities.

"This plan will require significant adjustments in classroom space at Portland and Deering," Botana said in the memo. "Large common spaces such as libraries, cafeterias, gyms, study halls, etc. will be modified to accommodate groups of students who would not be able to meet in their designated classroom space. This will require significant logistical challenges for school administration and staff alike."

According to the memo, large common spaces such as libraries, cafeterias, gyms, and study halls will be used to help space the students.

The plan is expected to be discussed at Tuesday's Portland Board of Education meeting. Public comment will be taken on the issue, and the meeting will be streamed live over Zoom and Facebook. That meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Families in the district have formed the group Back to School Portland, which has gained nearly 300 members on Facebook.

In a statement, the group said in part, "Botana's plan leaves many parents with more questions than answers. It offers no timetable for a return to the classroom. It also appears to use the proposed afternoon sessions for various activities, including advisement, individualized review and extra-curricular activities. The District has given no compelling reason for continuing to deny students what other Maine high schools are offering: substantial amounts of in-person learning and a closer-to-normal schedule of class time."

Many parents are now calling for Portland to adopt a hybrid for all students, as has been seen in many high schools across Maine.