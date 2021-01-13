Everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Maine

There are many questions surrounding the process and the vaccine itself. Here’s what you should know.

As Maine continues its fight against the coronavirus , vaccine rollout is one of the top priorities for health officials and Maine Gov. Janet Mills . But there are many questions surrounding the process and the vaccine itself. Here’s what you should know.

Chapter one : Vaccine Basics

What is the vaccine?

There are currently two COVID-19 in distribution across the U.S. that have been given emergency-use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration: one from Pfizer, and another from Moderna. There are several others in development.

Can the vaccine make me sick with COVID-19?

No. Neither of the vaccines in distribution contain the live virus that causes COVID-19.

So, how do they work?

They teach our immune systems how to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. Sometimes this process can cause symptoms, such as fever. These symptoms are normal and are a sign that the body is building protection against the virus that causes COVID-19.

How many doses do I need?

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines both call for two doses. An interval of 21 to 28 days between doses is recommended, but the World Health Organization has said that the interval can be extended up to six weeks amid vaccine supply constraints.

Should I get vaccinated if I’ve already had the virus?

Yes. Regardless of the previous infection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people should plan on getting vaccinated when it's their turn. If you’ve been infected in the last three months, the CDC says it's OK to delay vaccination if you want to let others go first while supplies are limited.

Will vaccines be effective for COVID-19 variants?

Scientists believe current vaccines will still be effective against the variant, but they are working to confirm that. On Wednesday, British officials reiterated that there is no data suggesting the new variant hurts the effectiveness of the available vaccines. Vaccines induce broad immune system responses besides just prompting the immune system to make antibodies to the virus, so they are expected to still work, several scientists said.

After I get the vaccine, do I have to keep wearing a mask?

Yes. While experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions, it will be important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to us to help stop this pandemic, like covering your mouth and nose with a mask, washing hands often, and staying at least 6 feet away from others.