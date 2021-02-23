Volunteers needed at Maine COVID vaccination sites

Northern Light Health is looking for volunteers but clinical and non-clinical at all of its COVID vaccinate sites

MAINE, USA — Northern Light Health is looking for volunteers to work at the Cross Insurance Center mass vaccination site. Officials with Northern Light told NEWS CENTER Maine they're looking for retired health care workers, school nurses, or are licensed to administer vaccines to work at the mass vaccination site in Bangor.

If you're a healthcare worker and want to help out, there are opportunities for that, too.

"We also have opportunities for high school students 16 and older, college students It's a great family event if you've been looking over the past year to get off the sidelines and get on the front lines to help. It's a really positive and upbeat way to help your community," Stacey Coventry, Director of Volunteer and Community Development Services at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, said.

Coventry said Northern Light will continue to add more vaccination clinics and the people who are volunteering will need a break eventually so she will take anyone who wants to volunteer.

Another mass vaccination site is expected to open soon at the Portland Expo through Northern Light Mercy Hospital and volunteers will also be needed there.