x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Politics

Political Brew New Year's Weekend Edition: Predictions for 2021

All five of our Political Brew analysts come together one more time to offer their predictions for the new year in politics.

MAINE, USA — With 2020 now in our rearview mirror, all five of our Political Brew analysts are offering predictions for the new year in politics.

Former state senator Phil Harriman says the Maine legislature "will have to wrestle probably into the summer months to get the state budget balanced. The key is, are they going to try to raise taxes?... Mainers do not want a tax increase."

RELATED: 130th Legislature gets underway

RELATED: Fecteau officially becomes youngest Maine Speaker of the House in nearly 180 years

Democratic activist and 2020 candidate for U.S. Senate Betsy Sweet thinks a shrinking Democratic majority in the U.S. House will give more clout to progressives in the caucus.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi likely reelected House speaker, but might require high-wire act

RELATED: How Democrats came up short in bid to expand US House majority

Sweet says "They are going to have the votes to demand they be paid attention to."

WLOB Radio host Ray Richardson says nationally, there will be a "grand bargain" on a much-needed infrastructure bill, something he says was a failure of the Trump administration.

"Roads, bridges, airports, electrical grid, they're all in a shambles, we all know it."

RELATED: Charter-Spectrum to expand broadband in three rural Maine towns

RELATED: Broadband expansion in Maine aimed at students and teachers

RELATED: Maine Broadband Coalition rolls out speed test and map to get a clearer picture of digital divide

And our analysts all agree more broadband access has to be part of an infrastructure package.

Richardson also believes former Gov. Paul LePage will make news in 2021. LePage has indicated he wants to run for governor again.

RELATED: Paul LePage ‘officially back home’ in Maine

RELATED: Former Gov. Paul Lepage will wait until fall to announce potential gubernatorial run

"If he is running," Richardson says, "I think we'll get a chance to see what kind of real political power he has, because he will shape the legislative races as well as the governor's race."

Attorney and former WGAN Morning Show co-host Ken Altshuler believes 2021 will not be a good year for President Trump.

Altshuler says Trump "is going to be in serious legal trouble in New York, he'll be prosecuted by the attorney general of New York."

RELATED: President Trump, Biden lawyer up, brace for White House legal battle

RELATED: A look at the 29 people Trump pardoned or gave commutations

RELATED: Criminal probe, legal fights await President Trump after White House

He adds, "I hope he ends up in jail."

Ray Richardson calls that "a fantasy, not a prediction."

And former Mayor of Portland Ethan Strimling predicts that either Rep. Jared Golden, Rep. Chellie Pingree, or Gov. Janet Mills will announce they will not seek re-election in 2022. But he's not saying which one he believes will step aside, or why.

RELATED: Rep. Jared Golden wins re-election in Maine's CD-2 race

RELATED: Chellie Pingree defeats Jay Allen in Maine CD-1 race

RELATED: Janet Mills to be inaugurated as Maine's 75th Governor

Political Brew airs Sundays on The Morning Report.

Related Articles