PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — Former Republican Gov. Paul Lepage announced in an exclusive interview with WAGM in Presque Isle Thursday morning that he will rerun for Maine governor.

"Can we see an inkling of maybe you'll be throwing your hat back in?" WAGM-TV reporter Shawn Cunningham asked.

"Uh, you're very observant. The answer is yes. We are working on it. I want to see what happens this year with the election," LePage answered. "My wife and I have a home in Florida, but we will be here in March and April and I won't go back until next winter but we're gonna be residents in Maine."

LePage appeared on the Aroostook County TV station with former Rep. Dale Craft.

The former governor, who has been hinting at a possible run for some time, said he has regained residency in the state after moving to Florida, according to Newssource 8.

Lepage also said he has started to initiate 'exploratory functions' for a gubernatorial campaign.

--

In a message to NEWS CENTER Maine later Thursday morning, Lepage said, “The formal decision will not be made until after the election, and with my wife going all in.” He also said for right now he is “going to watch and listen,” and there will be several key factors that will guide the decision.

This story will be updated.