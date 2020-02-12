Jackson re-elected as Senate President as 130th Legislature gets underway

With Gov. Mills absent due to quarantine, Chief Justice Mead swore in legislators instead.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The 130th Maine Legislature was sworn into office Wednesday morning, not in the State House but inside the Augusta Civic Center—with spaces large enough for all to socially distance.

And as if the relocation wasn’t enough of a sign of COVID-19, the virus even took away one of the prime moments of the event. Gov. Janet Mills was scheduled to swear in the 185 lawmakers, but Tuesday night the Governor’s office announced she has gone into quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus from a member of her protective detail.

The acting Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court, Andrew Mead, administered the oath instead.

It won’t be the day Rep. Ryan Fecteau envisioned a year ago when he decided to run for Speaker of the House in the 130th. He was officially elected to the post on Wednesday, making him, at age 28, the youngest Speaker in Maine in nearly 180 years.

While I’m disappointed she won’t be joining us for the opening session of the 130th Legislature tomorrow, I’m beyond grateful for Governor Mills’ commitment to handling this pandemic with the seriousness necessary to mitigate damage and save lives. — Ryan Fecteau 🏳️‍🌈 (@RyanFecteau) December 2, 2020

Despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, Fecteau says he is committed to guiding lawmakers through what’s expected to be a difficult budget process, while also looking out for the poor, elderly, and unemployed in the state.

“We need to make sure when we have conversations about budget," Fecteau said. "The folks facing the most difficult circumstances now are not lost in talk about money.”

Ryan Fecteau just elected Maine Speaker of the House. He joins Troy Jackson, re-elected as President of the Senate — Don Carrigan (@DCarrigannews) December 2, 2020

Sen. Troy Jackson was officially re-elected as Senate President Wednesday morning. In a series of tweets, Jackson said "it's an honor" to serve as Senate President and preside over the Legislature "during a difficult moment in our state's history."

"There is something deeply humbling about the people in your community entrusting you to be their voice in Augusta," Jackson said. "They have placed their faith in you to fight for what’s right and deliver results. It’s a weight that I carry on my shoulders every day."

Serving in the Maine Legislature is about serving the people of this state. When you take away the State House with the marble floors and towering ceilings, and you take away the grand chambers, the purpose of the Legislature doesn’t change. #mepolitics — Troy Jackson (@SenTroyJackson) December 2, 2020

Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra congratulated Jackson Wednesday following the news of his re-election.

“For the last two years, Senate President Troy Jackson has provided steady leadership for the Maine Senate, and I know that he’ll continue his proven track record of ensuring that all Mainers have a seat at the table," Marra said. "Along with Majority Leader Nate Libby and Assistant Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, I’m confident Maine Senate Democrats will help us meet the challenges that lie ahead as we deal with the ongoing pandemic and economic crises that have hurt working families across the state. We’re lucky to have these passionate leaders at the helm for another term."

Tuesday night, Democrats nominated Sen. Shenna Bellows of Manchester to be their candidate to replace Matt Dunlap as the secretary of state. Dunlap has held the position for the last eight years, but has to leave the post because of term limits.

Republicans appear likely to push for changes in the extra authority granted to the Governor to fight the pandemic, which has generated many complaints from GOP lawmakers and conservatives, who claim the restrictions have needlessly harmed businesses and caused problems. Republican legislators say they have been cut out of the decision making since March and want that changed.

“We’ve seen a series of executive orders that have come forward without any legislative input,” House GOP leader Rep. Kathleen Dillingham said. “The legislature will be in session starting tomorrow and now we have the opportunity to make sure the Legislature has a voice which is actually the people's voice.”

Fecteau, however, says he thinks legislative leaders have had a lot of access to the Governor and the decision-making process. He says both parties are going to have to find a way to work together to resolve the budget demands and other COVID questions.

As senators took the oath of office at the Civic Center on Wednesday, anti-mask protesters rallied outside.