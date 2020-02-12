Fecteau officially becomes youngest Maine Speaker of the House in nearly 180 years

Rep. Ryan Fecteau was officially elected as Maine Speaker of the House on Wednesday at age 28.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine officially has a new Speaker of the House: 28-year-old Rep. Ryan Fecteau.

While his appointment was all but certain given the Democratic majority in the House, history was nonetheless made in Augusta on Wednesday as he became the youngest Maine Speaker in nearly 180 years. Hannibal Hamlin (1837) and Charles Andrews (1842) take the cake for the youngest Speakers.

Fecteau, who was nominated by Democrats for Speaker in November, is entering his fourth term in the House.

On Wednesday, he was officially elected as Speaker by the House, alongside Senate President Troy Jackson, who was re-elected, Majority Leader Michelle Dunphy, and Assistant Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross.

“I am grateful for the support of the Maine House and I step into the role of Speaker with both confidence and humility," Fecteau said in a statement Wednesday. "We have a tremendous responsibility to both the state of Maine and to each other. I pledge to do all I can to ensure Maine businesses thrive, to expand access to health care, to provide students the best education and to support working families. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we will have to come together and work harder than ever for Maine people. Whether as Speaker of the House or in my role as a state representative for my hometown, I will do just that.”

The day looked a bit different than what he or the other Legislators may have imagined. Instead of being sworn in in the grandiosity of the State House, the 130th Legislature got underway inside the Augusta Civic Center, with spaces large enough to social distance amid the pandemic.

The pandemic also brought on another change to the historic day: no governor to administer the oath. Gov. Janet Mills was scheduled to swear in the 185 lawmakers, but Tuesday night the Governor’s office announced she has gone into quarantine because of possible exposure to the virus from a member of her protective detail. The acting Chief Justice of the Maine Supreme Court, Andrew Mead, administered the oath instead.

While I’m disappointed she won’t be joining us for the opening session of the 130th Legislature tomorrow, I’m beyond grateful for Governor Mills’ commitment to handling this pandemic with the seriousness necessary to mitigate damage and save lives. — Ryan Fecteau 🏳️‍🌈 (@RyanFecteau) December 2, 2020

Despite the uncertainties of the pandemic, Fecteau says he is committed to guiding lawmakers through what’s expected to be a difficult budget process, while also looking out for the poor, elderly, and unemployed in the state.

“We need to make sure when we have conversations about budget," Fecteau said. "The folks facing the most difficult circumstances now are not lost in talk about money.”

Fecteau previously chaired the Labor, Commerce, Research and Economic Development Committee. Fecteau and Outgoing Majority Leader Rep. Matt Moonen, D-Portland, served as the first openly gay legislative leadership duo in U.S. History.

During his time in the Legislature, Maine House Democrats say Fecteau “has focused on being a strong voice for seniors and the LGBTQ community, standing up for public education and making Maine more attractive for young people to work, live and raise a family.”

Maine Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Marra congratulated Fecteau and the others elected on Wednesday.

“The Maine House of Representatives couldn’t be in better hands with Speaker Ryan Fecteau at the helm," Marra said. "Along with Majority Leader Michelle Dunphy and Assistant Majority Leader Rachel Talbot Ross, I am confident that Speaker Fecteau and House Democrats will help steer us through the ongoing health and economic crises we are facing and ensure no Mainer is left behind."

Congratulations, Speaker @RyanFecteau! Along with Majority Leader Michelle Dunphy and Assistant Majority Leader @RTalbotRoss, the Maine House of Representatives couldn’t be in better hands. #mepolititcs pic.twitter.com/Igqdo1CeBj — Maine Democrats (@MaineDems) December 2, 2020

Fecteau replaces Sara Gideon as Speaker. Gideon held the role of Speaker for two terms, but due to term limits and her bid to unseat Sen. Susan Collins in the U.S. Senate prevented her from running for re-election. Melanie Sachs won Gideon’s seat representing Freeport and part of Pownal in the Nov. 3 election.

On Wednesday, Gideon tweeted that it's been "truly an honor" to serve as Speaker, and offered her congratulations to the members of the 130th Legislature.

I still believe, with all my heart, that we have the power to lift each other up, to improve the lives of our fellow human beings and that it is our absolute responsibility to do so.



That will never change.

(2/3) — Speaker Sara Gideon (@SpeakerGideon) December 2, 2020

Marra also thanked Gideon on Wednesday.