WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Susan Collins' frustration with Democrats spilled over on the Senate floor late Friday night as lead House Manager Adam Schiff made his closing remarks on their case against Pres. Trump.

Schiff mentioned a CBS report that Republican senators were told their 'heads will be on a pike' if they do not side with the president.

Collins reportedly spoke loudly saying 'That's not true,' while shaking her head.

Other GOP senators were also frustrated by Schiff's comments, including Sen. Lisa Markowski from Alaska.

Collins and Markowski, along with Sen. Mitt Romney, Sen. Cory Gardner, Sen. Martha McSally and Sen. Lamar Alexander, are all in the spotlight as a group of moderate Republicans who have voiced they may vote in favor of witnesses and evidence in the trial.

That critical vote is expected sometime next week.

RELATED: Sen. Collins has 'not really' seen anything that's 'stuck out to her' so far in Pres. Trump's impeachment trial

“Not only have I never heard the ‘head on the pike’ line," Collins said in a statement to NEWS CENTER Maine. "But also I know of no Republican Senator who has been threatened in any way by anyone in the Administration.”

Collins told reporters Saturday morning it would not 'have an influence' on her votes in any way.

"His saying it is not going to have an influence one way or the other on my decision-making," she said.

This comes after Collins voted largely alongside Republicans in deciding the trial rules.

Collins has also been critical of the behavior of House Managers, sending a written note that prompted Chief Justice John Roberts to admonish both them and Trump's legal team.

"I did give that to a senior aide," Collins said in an interview with NEWS CENTER Maine.

RELATED: Sen. Collins confirms she sent note to Chief Justice, prompting him to scold both sides in impeachment trial

"She brought it up to the parliamentarian," Collins said. "The parliamentarian discussed it with the Chief Justice, and then a few minutes later the Chief Justice admonished both parties to maintain the proper decorum, and I was glad that he did."

Collins has vehemently denied experiencing any pressure from the Trump administration, despite reports claiming Trump aides were targeting the group of moderate senators.

"I think that people who know me well know that I do not respond to threats or intimidation," Collins said. "I"m going to do what I think is right."

Pres. Trump's defense teaming began making its own opening arguments Saturday.

RELATED: Watch live: Trump's defense team speaks in Senate impeachment trial

RELATED: Democrat looking to unseat Sen. Collins wins key endorsement

RELATED: Maine activists in D.C. protesting Sen. Collins, claim she isn't listening

RELATED: Maine Sen. Collins breaks from party, but delays witnesses as Senate finalizes impeachment trial rules