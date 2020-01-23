WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine Sen. Susan Collins confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine that she sent a note to Chief Justice John Roberts early Wednesday morning, which led to him admonishing both sides in President Trump's impeachment trial.

"I did give that to a senior aide," Collins said "She brought it up parliamentarian. The parliamentarian admonished both parties to maintain the proper decorum, and I was glad that he did."

Collins said the partisan debate has become 'too personal' and is not focused on simply arguing the facts.

"I had heard both sides impugn the integrity of one another and also cast aspersions on the senate," Collins said. "That is just not appropriate."

The moderate senator is facing pressure from critics for not clearly establishing her stance on whether or not she will support witnesses and evidence in the trial.

Collins has said she will 'likely' vote for that, but will not make a final decision before opening arguments from both sides are complete.

The vote on the motion to allow witnesses will happen next week.

If all Democrats vote in favor, it would take four Republican votes to pass. She is one of only a handful of Republicans who has said they may do so.

However, there will likely be separate votes to determine which witnesses and information is admissible.

Earlier in the week, Collins took credit for pushing Republican leadership to make changes to the trial resolution that sought to speed up the process, including expanding the time frame for opening arguments.

Otherwise she voted largely alongside her fellow Republicans on several motions in order to delay hearing from witnesses, with the exception of one process vote.

House managers continue to make their case before the Senate at 1 p.m. Thursday.

