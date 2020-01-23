The LGBTQ Victory Fund announced its endorsement of Ross LaJeunesse, Democrat seeking to challenge vulnerable GOP Sen. Susan Collins, on Thursday. He would be the first openly LGBTQ man ever elected to the U.S. Senate.

LaJeunesse, of Biddeford, says it will add to the “momentum and energy” of his campaign in the face of Democratic establishment support for Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon.

The Victory Fund’s announcement says, “While LGBTQ Victory Fund is non-partisan, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has blocked all efforts to consider pro-LGBTQ legislation and stands firmly opposed to equality. Advancing LGBTQ issues through the U.S. Senate requires him losing the majority.”

Mayor Assise Parker, president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund said, “I know Ross well, and whether in government or the private sector, he consistently puts people and principles ahead of politics and self-interest. That track record will be a defining contrast between him and Senator Collins, who continues to put party before country with her impeachment trial votes and support for the Trump agenda. Ross will restore common sense and principled leadership to the U.S. Senate seat from Maine.”

LaJeunesse served as director of international relations for Google and served in several posts in California government, capped by a stint as deputy chief of staff to Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

