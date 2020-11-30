Maine CDC opens outbreak investigation at Long Creek after two more employees test positive for COVID-19

The employees, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday and Monday, bring the number of positive cases among staff to nine since early November.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control has opened a COVID-19 outbreak investigation at Long Creek Youth Development Center after two additional employees tested positive for COVID-19 through rapid antigen testing.

The cases, announced Monday, bring to nine the number of staff at Long Creek who have tested positive for the coronavirus since early November, according to a release from the Maine Department of Corrections.

All residents of the center have been tested and all results as of Monday were negative.

Meanwhile, the MDOC announced that the Maine CDC has closed an outbreak investigation at the Maine State Prison.

In June, the department announced that universal testing of residents of Long Creek would begin after one client tested positive while in the process of being released from the facility.

In the two new cases, employees tested positive on Saturday and Monday, and await results of the more accurate PCR tests. Staff will be tested throughout the week, according to the MDOC.

Maine CDC staff are working to identify close contacts of the two employees.

Of nine employees who have tested positive to date, two have recovered.

Of three Long Creek residents and four staff who tested positive for the coronavirus, all have recovered, the DOC said.

Also on Monday, the Maine DOC announced that the Maine CDC will close an outbreak investigation at the Maine State Prison that began in October.