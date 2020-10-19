Maine State Prison employee tests positive for COVID-19

Following the positive result, the prison began universal testing of all staff and residents of the facility.

WARREN, Maine — An employee at the Maine State Prison in Warren has tested positive for COVID-19, the Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) said Monday.

The MDOC says an employed had positive antigen rapid test results on Sunday, which was confirmed through a molecular test.

The MDOC says following the initial positive result, staff, in coordination with the Maine CDC, began contract tracing and implemented a secure lockdown of the facility to reduce possible exposure to COVID-19.

Universal testing began Monday and is expected to last several days.

This case brings the MDOC total cases among staff and residents to nine since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the case announced Monday, there hadn't been a positive result associated with MDOC since Sept. 8.

A total of five incarcerated adult residents at the Maine Correctional Center in Windham, and one juvenile who tested positive upon release from Long Creek Youth Detention Center in South Portland, have tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition to those six cases, two other employees associated with the MDOC have also tested positive since March—one was an employee associated with the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren, and the other was associated with the Mountain View Correctional Facility in Charleston.

The MDOC says they are limiting in releasing further information about the new positive case "in order to abide by privacy requirements."

"The Department wishes this employee a speedy recovery," the MDOC said in a release.

