Universal COVID-19 testing underway at Long Creek in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections announced late Sunday that there will now be universal COVID-19 coronavirus testing at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

According to a press release from the MDOC, the decision for universal testing came after one of the clients in the process of releasing from the facility tested positive for COVID-19.

MDOC says staff members, residents, including detained and committed individuals will be included in the testing

The MDOC said in the release, "The minor, who was asymptomatic for the duration of their detainment at LCYDC, was tested on June 26 ahead of their scheduled release into the community that day. The MDOC adopted testing at release as the standard protocol on June 17. The client was released shortly after being tested." MDOC says the client is now self-quarantining.

In addition to testing, the MDOC has implemented Phase 3 restrictions to stop the COVID-19 spread. Phase 3 includes the use of PPE and increased preventative medical monitoring.

The MDOC says all other staff and clients are asymptomatic, but full test results should be available soon.

