COVID-19 outbreaks grow at Long Creek, Maine Correctional Center

Four additional staff at both Long Creek Youth Development Center and the Maine Correctional Center have tested positive for coronavirus, state says.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Two Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) facilities continue to deal with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Long Creek Youth Development Center (LCYDC) has had 12 staff confirmed COVID-19 cases, four more than what was last reported. Of these, eight have since recovered.

To date, no juvenile residents of the facility have tested positive related to this outbreak.

On the Maine Correctional Center (MCC) campus, a total of 17 staff have been infected with COVID-19 during this outbreak, that’s four more than previously reported. Of these, 13 have since recovered.

During this outbreak, 143 residents of the facility have been confirmed positive. As of Dec. 11, no residents are COVID-19 positive.