Freeport-area schools report fifth case of COVID-19

RSU 5 includes students from Freeport, Durham, and Pownal.

FREEPORT, Maine — RSU 5 Superintendent Becky Foley said in a letter dated October 2 that a student associated with Durham Community School tested positive for COVID-19, marking the fifth case the district has seen since school resumed.

"This student has been participating in the remote learning option since the beginning of the school year. We are informing you out of extreme caution," Foley said. "Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms. Call a health care provider if symptoms start. It is important that you call a healthcare facility before you show up in person. Stay home if you are sick."

In a letter to staff and families last Monday, September 28, Foley said a person associated with Freeport Middle School tested positive for COVID-19. Foley added in a separate letter that same day that there was an additional probable case at Freeport Middle School, Mast Landing School, and Freeport High School.