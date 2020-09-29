Freeport schools report 1 confirmed, 3 probable COVID-19 cases

The confirmed case is at Freeport Middle School. The probable cases are at Freeport Middle School, Mast Landing School, and Freeport High School.

FREEPORT, Maine — In a letter to staff and families Monday, RSU 5 Superintendent Becky Foley said a person associated with Freeport Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19. Foley added in a separate letter Monday that there is an additional probable case at Freeport Middle School, Mast Landing School, and Freeport High School.

"There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with these individuals and therefore may be exposed to the virus. We are informing you out of extreme caution," Foley said. "Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms. Call a health care provider if symptoms start. It is important that you call a healthcare facility before you show up in person. Stay home if you are sick."

Foley said Maine CDC, the principal at each of the schools, or the school nurses will contact anyone identified as a close contact or a probable case. She did not indicate any differentiation from the schools' typical schedules.

"Close contacts will be asked to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual. A negative test result does not get an individual out of quarantine. The principals will be sending out a separate communication about the learning plans for the impacted students," Foley said.