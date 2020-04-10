COVID-19 case at Scarborough Middle School

The Scarborough schools superintendent sends out letter to parents, students informing that someone from Scarborough Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Schools Superintendent Sanford (Sandy) Prince IV informs the school community that someone connected to the local middle school has tested positive for COVID-19.

NEWS CENTER Maine obtained the letter released by the school:

Dear Scarborough Public Schools Families and Staff,

This letter is to inform you that a person from Scarborough Middle School has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). We are in the process of working closely with the Maine CDC to ensure all protocols are being followed. There is a possibility that other staff or students came in contact with this individual and therefore may have been exposed to the virus. We are informing you out of an abundance of caution. Please monitor yourself/your student for signs and symptoms. Call a health care provider if symptoms start.

This individual was at school on Thursday, Oct 1, and Friday, Oct 2. District medical staff and administrators are working closely with the Maine CDC to mitigate the impact, and to identify “close contacts”, identified as anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.

COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that ranges from mild to severe. It can be more severe in adults 60 years and older and in those with underlying conditions. The virus mainly spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes and an uninfected person breathes in the virus. Signs and symptoms include:

• fever or chills • cough

• shortness of breath or difficulty breathing • fatigue

• muscle or body aches • headache

• new loss of taste or smell • sore throat

• congestion or runny nose • nausea or vomiting or diarrhea

Please keep in mind that many things can cause respiratory illness, so students and staff should be up-to-date on influenza and routine vaccinations.

You will be contacted directly within the next 24 hours if you or your student are identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive. Close contacts will need to quarantine for 14 days from last exposure to the positive individual, per the Maine CDC. A negative test result does not replace the need for an individual to quarantine.

Maine CDC recommends prevention measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. These measures include proper handwashing with soap and warm water, which is especially important after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. When soap and water is not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands and avoid close contact with people who are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash. Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Thanks to the protocols in place, we received timely communication about this individual.

Questions for the school can be directed to your school nurses Patty Bolduc or Amanda Eason by calling 730-4800 or emailing them at pbolduc@scarboroughschools.org or aeason@scarboroughschools.org . For general COVID-19 questions, dial 211 (or 1-866-811-5695). You can also text your ZIP code to 898-211 or email info@211maine.org. Call a health care provider for questions about your symptoms. More information can be found at www.maine.gov/dhhs/coronavirus or www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Sincerely,