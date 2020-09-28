Case of COVID-19 at Camden-Rockport Middle School

CAMDEN, Maine — According to the Penobscot Bay Pilot newspaper, one person affiliated with the Camden-Rockport Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The newspaper published a letter that was apparently sent out to parents on Saturday, September 26.
The letter says in part, "Dear Families, This letter is to inform you that an individual associated with the Camden Rockport Middle School recently tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). If you or your child has been identified as a close contact of the person who tested positive, you would be contacted by the Maine CDC.
According to the letter, questions specific to the middle school can be directed to Gretchen.Kuhn@fivetowns.net (school nurse) or Jaime.Stone@fivetowns.net(School Principal).