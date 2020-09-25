Massabesic Middle School says it has reached COVID-19 outbreak status; high school goes remote as well

Superintendent Larry Malone said at least three people at the school have tested positive for COVID-19, which means the school has reached outbreak status.

WATERBORO, Maine — Massabesic Middle School will move to fully remote learning starting Monday, September 28 until at least Tuesday, October 13. Superintendent Larry Malone said at least three people at the school have tested positive for COVID-19.

"Based on recommendations from the Maine CDC, we are closing Massabesic Middle School to help prevent further spread of COVID-19," Malone said in a letter to RSU 57 staff, students, and families. "We will work with the Maine CDC to determine when staff and students may safely return to school."

As a result of the Maine CDC contact tracing process, Malone said RSU 57 has been informed that members of 6th Grade Team Carrabassett at Massabesic Middle School and MMS/MHS riders of Bus 1471 are considered “close contacts.”

Malone said all close contacts have been told to quarantine for 14 days. Impacted students/families will initiate their quarantine starting Friday, September 25, according to Malone.

Out of an abundance of caution, Malone said Massabesic High School will also be moved to fully remote learning beginning Monday, September 28 until at least Monday, October 5.