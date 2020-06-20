Scarborough Marden's robbed, suspect wanted

An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect left on foot.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Marden's store in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.

The suspect robbed the store located at 451 Payne Road in Scarborough around 1:25 p.m. An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect left on foot.

The suspect is a white male, 5'8"-5'10" and is wearing:

A black baseball cap with a grey brim

Black cloth mask

A white cloth draped over his head, covering his hair line

Black wrap-type sunglasses

A black sweatshirt

Grey jeans with paint splotches

Under Armor flip-flops and black socks