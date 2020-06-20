x
crime

Scarborough Marden's robbed, suspect wanted

An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect left on foot.
Credit: Getty Images

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Marden's store in Scarborough Saturday afternoon. 

The suspect robbed the store located at 451 Payne Road in Scarborough around 1:25 p.m. An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect left on foot. 

The suspect is a white male, 5'8"-5'10" and is wearing:

  • A black baseball cap with a grey brim
  • Black cloth mask
  • A white cloth draped over his head, covering his hair line
  • Black wrap-type sunglasses
  • A black sweatshirt
  • Grey jeans with paint splotches
  • Under Armor flip-flops and black socks

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Detective Rick Rouse at 207-883-6361. 

