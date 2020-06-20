Scarborough Marden's robbed, suspect wanted

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — Scarborough Police are looking for the man who robbed a Marden's store in Scarborough Saturday afternoon.
The suspect robbed the store located at 451 Payne Road in Scarborough around 1:25 p.m. An undisclosed amount of money was taken and the suspect left on foot.
The suspect is a white male, 5'8"-5'10" and is wearing:
- A black baseball cap with a grey brim
- Black cloth mask
- A white cloth draped over his head, covering his hair line
- Black wrap-type sunglasses
- A black sweatshirt
- Grey jeans with paint splotches
- Under Armor flip-flops and black socks
Anyone with information about the robbery should call Detective Rick Rouse at 207-883-6361.
