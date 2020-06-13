The above photo is from 2018 from a previous arrest in Massachusetts.

Lewiston Police responded to several reports Friday evening that a man was chasing another man down the street near 129 Bartlett St. while shooting a gun.

32-year-old Nathaniel Ashwood of Springfield, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with several crimes, including attempted murder, robbery, and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. Police also recovered a handgun.

Ashwood is being held at the Androscoggin County Jail in lieu of $500,000.00 cash bail.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact Lewiston police, specifically Detective Joey Brown at 207-513-3001 x 3322.

This story will be updated.

