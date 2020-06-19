Man's death on Vinalhaven ruled a homicide

Maine State Police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the circumstances of 28-year-old Roger Feltis' death.

VINALHAVEN, Maine — Maine State Police said Friday that the man who died on Vinalhaven Island Sunday night died as a result of injuries inflicted with a knife.

The State Medical Examiner's Office has ruled the death a homicide.

However, Maine State Police and the Knox County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the circumstances of 28-year-old Roger Feltis' death.

Feltis had moved to the island a few months ago from Waldoboro.

According to police, he was fatally injured during a confrontation at the home of Dorian and Briannah Ames on the Roberts Cemetery Road.

Briannah Ames was also injured during the confrontation and was treated and released from Pen Bay Medical Center.