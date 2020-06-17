Police say the men are being held at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor, Maine.

BANGOR, Maine — Two men were arrested after breaking into an apartment and threatening the residents inside with a gun before stealing several items, according to a release from Bangor, Maine police.

Officials say it happened Wednesday morning at an apartment on First Street.

According to police, Nikolas Raines, a 28-year-old transient and 19-year-old James Rogers of Boston, Massachusetts entered the apartment through a window after knocking on the doors of the residence around 4 a.m..

One of the men threatened both residents of the apartment with a handgun, according to police, before taking off in a dark SUV just before police were called.

Both were charged with Robbery, Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon and Theft of a Firearm.

In addition to those charges, Rogers was charged with Failure to Provide Correct Name and Date of Birth. The release says Rogers also has an extraditable warrant for his arrest out of Boston that charges him with Aggravated Assault with a Knife.

The men are currently being held at the Penobscot County Jail.