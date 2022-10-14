Portland police charge suspect in Grant Street shooting

The suspect was recently "in communication with detectives" and surrendered "without incident."

PORTLAND, Maine — Police announced in a news release that the suspect from an Oct. 2 shooting on Grant Street turned himself in at the Portland Police Station on Friday.

Portland police responded to a report of a disturbance and car crash followed by gunshot sounds on Grant Street around 10 p.m. on Oct. 2. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the owner of the vehicle bleeding from a head wound.

According to Friday's release, warrants for the suspect's arrest had already been issued, and the suspect was recently "in communication with detectives" and surrendered "without incident."

Evert Aristides Delgado Menjivar, 28, of Portland was charged with aggravated attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and assault. The release said all of the charges stem from the same incident.

The suspect is being held at Cumberland County Jail, and his bail was set at $25,000, according to the release.

"I’m proud of the work done to make this arrest,” Chief Gorham with Portland police said in the release. “My officers and staff have been taxed by the number of recent violent crimes. They are dealing with armed individuals at an alarming rate and arrests like these will help make the city a safer place."

Police said in the release investigators urge anyone who has information that may help in this case to call 207-874-8575.

