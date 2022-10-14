Canadian man's body found in St. John River near Fort Kent

The man's body was found a day after a 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Canada after she was found on the Canadian shore of the river.

FORT KENT, Maine — Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife wardens retrieved a Canadian man’s body from the St. John River near Fort Kent on Friday morning.

A warden searching from a canoe found the body shortly after 10 a.m., Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife spokesperson Mark Latti confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine.

A 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in Canada after she was found Thursday evening on the Canadian shore of the river, according to Latti. Her condition was not available Friday morning.

It’s unclear why the two people were in the water. Officials said there was no boat involved.

The Maine Warden Service only helped with the search. The case is being handled by Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Latti said.