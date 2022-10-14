Wex to lay off 30 Maine employees for 'next phase of growth'

The Portland-based payment service company made the announcement on Friday.

PORTLAND, Maine — Wex Inc. announced Friday it is laying off 150 employees worldwide.

Of those are 30 Maine employees who will be affected, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The layoffs come as part of the Portland-based payment service company's "next phase of growth," Wex Vice President of External Communications Jessica Roy said in a news release Friday.

Roy wrote the following in Friday's release:

"To best position WEX for its next phase of growth, we are reorganizing certain roles and responsibilities to enable WEX to best serve customers, support employees, accelerate the pace of innovation, and continue to win in the market.

"While the right choice for WEX in the long run, today’s announcement affects a group of talented WEXers, which is difficult. We are committed to helping our people transition smoothly to their new roles, responsibilities, and, in some cases, opportunities."

The Portland Press Herald reported the company, which has 33 locations worldwide, has already notified affected workers, and that they will receive "severance pay, outplacement assistance, and other benefits as part of the transition."