Acadia National Park's Cadillac Summit Road to close on Nov. 14

The cause for the closure includes road repairs and culvert replacements.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Acadia National Park announced in a news release on Friday that its Cadillac Summit Road will be closed to all traffic for the season on Nov. 14.

The cause for the closure includes road repairs and culvert replacements, according to the release. In the spring, new paving and striping will be done.

The release said that, in addition to vehicles, the road would be closed to pedestrians and bicyclists. It will reopen to pedestrians once crews have demobilized for the winter.

"The closure will allow workers and oversized vehicles access to the historic road without endangering staff and visitors," the release wrote. "The project's timeline is weather dependent."

Construction also began on the park's Park Loop Road on Oct. 11 for a paving project starting at the Sand Beach entrance and ending at Stanley Brook Road.

The paving project involves temporary lane closures and parking restrictions, but Park Loop Road isn't expected to fully close to traffic.