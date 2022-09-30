Acadia National Park announces road work to begin Oct. 11

On Oct. 11, a paving project will begin on Park Loop Road starting at the Sand Beach entrance and ending at Stanley Brook Road.

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The National Park Service announced in a news release Friday that construction is set to begin on Park Loop Road in Acadia National Park on Oct. 11.

The construction is part of a paving project for Park Loop Road, the entrance to Sieur De Monts Spring Road, and Old Farm Road, the release states.

Beginning on Oct. 11, paving prep work will begin on Park Loop Road at the Sand Beach entrance and go down the one-way road to Stanley Brook Road, including grinding of transitions and milling, according to the release.

The prep work will last for about two weeks, the paving of the road will begin during the last two weeks of October, and striping of the pavement will begin in November, the release said. The project's timeline will depend on the weather, the release added.

"There will be temporary lane closures and some temporary restrictions for parking in the right lane on the Park Loop Road. The project at Sieur De Monts Spring will consist of the insertion of a culvert and paving at the entrance road," the release said. "Work at Old Farm Road will consist of paving. Visitors should expect possible traffic delays due to traffic management. Visitors should use caution and maintain a safe speed when approaching equipment and crews. Please plan accordingly and pack your patience as the park works to accomplish this necessary and critical preservation work."

In addition to the paving project on Park Loop Road, Cadillac Summit Road will be closing early for the season in early November, according to the release. Culvert replacements are the cause for the early closure, and the road will also be repaved in the spring.

"Final dates and details for the Cadillac culvert and paving project will be released as soon as they are available," the release said.

