Human remains found at Acadia National Park under investigation

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Human remains were found in Acadia National Park last week.

National Park Service rangers and Maine State Police troopers investigated the remains, according to a release from Acadia National Park.

The release said this is not a criminal case, but it still remains under investigation by the National Park Service.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine Wednesday that Maine State Police were initially sent to the scene to take over the investigation, but NPS ended up taking charge of it.

No additional information was available.