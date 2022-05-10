Gas prices in Maine are on the rise again

On Wednesday, Maine's average gas price sits at $3.65 per gallon, while the national average is $3.92 per gallon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MAINE, USA — Editor's note: The video above aired Oct. 5, 2022.

Mainers are seeing a rise in gas prices again this fall.

The rising gas prices come after residents finally felt relief from gas prices decreasing over the summer after an expensive spring season.

In mid-June, Mainers experienced an average gas price that soared over $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

According to AAA, the highest recorded average gas price in Maine was on June 16 of this year at $5.09 per gallon.

But while gas prices are on the rise again this season, Maine prices still remain below the national average.

On Wednesday, Maine's average gas price sits at $3.65 per gallon, while the national average is $3.92 per gallon, according to AAA.

Exactly one year ago from Wednesday, Maine's average was only $3.22 per gallon.

These rising gas prices may be a result of Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance oil production cuts in Saudia Arabia.

Including Saudi Arabia and Russia, OPEC+ announced last week that it would cut oil production by a whopping 2 million barrels per day in order to aid Russian President Vladimir Putin financially in continuing his invasion of Ukraine.