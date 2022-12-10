'Tony Dancer' brings positivity and joy to Mainers through dance classes

"It's Tony's personality. He just brings the energy that makes you feel good. It's an hour of just letting go, being free, and having fun."

BATH, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be highlighting Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to make Maine a better place to live and work for all. The features are in celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Antonio Garreton was born and raised in Peru. Latin music was something he and many Hispanics enjoy listening to, dancing to, and singing to daily.

When he moved to the United States, he made sure to keep himself connected to his culture through music. But that was not enough. He thought sharing the rhythm and tunes with others who did not grow up like him would allow other people to better understand and appreciate other people and cultures.

Tony started by teaching Zumba classes and is now fondly known as "Tony Dancer," because he teaches all sorts of Latin music classes to Mainers.

"I've been coming to Tony's classes on and off for like 20 years," Janice Wright said.



"Yo necesitaba conectarme, conectarme con mi cultura, y entonces la forma como tenia que hacerlo, era ensenarles a la gente de Maine, compartir con ellos mi cultura," Garreton dijo. "I needed to connect, connect with my culture here. The way I did it was by teaching Mainers and sharing my culture with them," Garreton said.

The Peruvian man has been living in the Pine Tree State for more than 20 years.

Tony has had some very low moments in his life. His husband passed away, then his father also passed away, one of his close friends took his own life, and his house burned to the ground. All leading for him to been very depressed.

"Y cuando estaba solo en mi casa solo tomaba y tomaba, hasta que me di cuenta que era un problema," Garreton dijo. "When I was alone at home I just drank and drank, and I realized it was becoming a problem," Garreton said.



Tony went to recovery sessions and has been sober for more than four years. He decided to be an uplifter and recovery coach for many people in his community who are suffering by empowering them through dance or simply advice.



"Yo decidi ayudar a otros, me converti en un recovery coach," Garreton dijo. "I decided to help others. I turned into a recovery coach," Garreton said.



"He drives a very positive energy, and he is really a model for so many people, and he gets involved in everything," Wright said.

Tony raised funds to help students with school supplies, helped at his local food pantry, organized food drives, dropped meals at houses of the elderly during the peak days of COVID-19, and is always finding ways to help others who need it.

Last year, Tony was awarded the "Bath Citizen of the Year" award by Erika Helgerson, the Bath City Manager.

On May 23, 2010, Gov. John Baldacci honored Tony with the Maine Fitness Award. Also, on Oct. 9 of the same year, Tony was awarded the Community Spirit Award on Citizen Involvement Day in Bath.

Tony teaches in Bath and in Westport Island every week. His classes are called "Let it Go!"

"Lo que trato de hacer, y mucha gente sabe es que por lo menos te des tiempo en que por lo menos en una hora te olvides de todos los problemas, y a todos les inculco de que se amen que la vida es muy corta," Garreton dijo. "What I try to do, and a lot of people know this, is to at least dedicate an hour to forget of all your problems, I teach everyone to love themselves, and that life is too short," Garreton said.



Tony said he helps many women who are dealing with abusive situations and mental health struggles to fight for and love themselves.



"Muchas personas me agradecen y me dicen no sabes lo que significa para mi gracias! Pero ellos no saben lo que tambien significa para mi. Para mi estas clases significan una cercania con mi cultura. Siento como si estuviera bailando con mi familia," Garreton dijo. "Many people thank me and tell me how much these classes mean to them, but what they don't know is how much teaching and dancing means to me. For me, these classes are a way to keep my culture alive. I feel like if I am dancing with my family," Garreton said.

Gooooooood Morrrrrming amigos! Happy Monday... let's begin this week with good vibes, let's seat back and observe... Not everything needs a reaction reaction. Yesterday I had that opportunity, to observe, amd not react, because before I do something or make any decisions I need to think about myself, what is worthy and what is not... If you are appreciated or not... If you are wasting your precious time or not... alway take that time to observe before react. Have a wonderful day my friends and wiggle it, just a little bit 😊 ❤ T💓NY #youwerenotborntosuffer Posted by Tony Dancer of Maine on Monday, August 1, 2022

"It's Tony's personality. He just brings the energy that makes you feel good. It's an hour of just letting go, being free, and having fun," Vicki Friga said.



"Hay un lema que digo, que es no nacistes para sufrir, y lo repito siempre: "you were not born to suffer!" "There is a phrase I always say, and I always repeat it: 'You were not born to suffer,'" Garreton said.

Here is Tony Dancer's Facebook Page. Tony Garreton can also be followed on his personal Facebook account.

You can also email Tony at tonydancefiesta@gmail.com for more information about his classes or recovery coaching sessions.