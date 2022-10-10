Restaurante El Corazón y Casita serves up authentic Mexican flavors in Portland

Authentic Mexican dishes and customer support led Laura and Joseph Urtuzuastegui to open two restaurants in Maine. Now they are giving back through scholarships.

PORTLAND, Maine — All this week on NEWS CENTER Maine, reporter Hannah Yechivi will be featuring Hispanic community members who call Maine home and are contributing to make Maine a better place to live and work for all.

Laura and Joseph Urtuzuastegui moved to Maine nine years ago, after Laura's daughter, who lived in Cape Elizabeth, convinced them there was no authentic Mexican food in town and that their dream Mexican food truck could be a success in Portland.

"My daughter called us, pulled me up one day, and we were living in northern Arizona, and she says, 'Mom I was thinking. Why don't you come to Maine? There is no good Mexican food," Laura Urtuzuastegui said. "I was like, OK, let's do it. So we took a leap of faith."

Following his Mexican family's recipes, Joseph always had in the back of his mind to open a restaurant, and they did so when they moved to Maine.

"El Corazon," means heart.

The owners say the name of the restaurant follows their love, passion, and dedication toward the food they make every day, which they say comes from the heart.

A food truck is how "El Corazon" started. Four years later, they opened their first brick-and-mortar restaurant in the heart of Portland. Just recently the couple opened Casita in South Portland.

The couple was born and raised by Mexican parents and grandparents. Having any Mexican-related food in the table was a given.

The restaurants offer tamales, enchiladas, tacos, mole, flan, queso fundido, tostadas, burritos, and, of course, margaritas.

"Presentarle a la gente con platillos auténticos Mexicanos. No no mas del norte de mexico, pero ciertas partes del pais de mexico como Jalisco, Veracruz, Oaxaca."

"Present to people with authentic Mexican dishes, not from just northern Mexico but all parts of the country, like Jalisco, Veracruz, and Oaxaca."

The Sonoran hot dog from Sonora, Mexico, is one of the most popular dishes on the menu.

"This is a meal in itself, and it is indigenous to Mexico," Joseph Urtuzuastegui said.

"Inside we have it on the wall, 'Me casita es tu casita,' and it makes people feel more comfortable, welcomed," Joseph Urtuzuastegui said.

A welcoming feeling was how Mainers have treated the couple ever since they moved to Maine.

"I think it's the best decision in our lives," Laura Urtuzuastegui said.

"We met with the president of SMCC (Southern Maine Community College) and the director of the culinary arts program and we decided to donate scholarship funds for their culinary students," Joseph Urtuzuastegui explained.



"El dinero viene del corazon, si no disfrutas ese dinero del corazon diosito no te va a traer mas dinero, tienes que disfrutarlo con otra persona."

"The act of giving money comes from the heart and if you don't enjoy that with others, God won't bring you more. You have to share it with others," Laura Urtuzuastegui said.



"One thing that we always kept in mind growing up is don't forget where you came from. Don't forget your language, your culture, adapt to the area you are in but don't ever forget where you came from," said Joseph Urtuzuastegui.



Coming up in November, El Corazon will be celebrating El Dia de los Muertos, which is a very popular festivity in Mexico. Anyone who comes to the restaurant can bring a picture of a loved one who has passed away. Laura and Joseph will create a collage with all the pictures, as a way to celebrate and honor their lives.

Restaurante El Corazon is located in 190 State St. in Portland.

Casita is located on 158 Benjamin W. Pickett St., in South Portland.