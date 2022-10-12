x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Health

Berwick boil water order no longer in effect

The town announced the water has been tested and results indicate it is safe for consumption.
Credit: NCM
FILE

BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick announced it has lifted its boil water order for residents and is no longer in effect.

According to an announcement on the town's website, the water has been tested and results indicate it is safe for consumption.

"The Water Department tested the water for bacteria and coliform on October 6 and the results came back with no coliform in the water," the website wrote. "The water was tested in three locations on October 10th and the results also came back with no coliform or bacteria."

The announcement further explains the boil water notice was implemented due to an issue with the turbidity meter that caused "irregular reads."

The boil water order was issued on Friday.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

The flu is making a comeback, with cases 13 times higher over this time last year

Before You Leave, Check This Out