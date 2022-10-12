Berwick boil water order no longer in effect

The town announced the water has been tested and results indicate it is safe for consumption.

BERWICK, Maine — The town of Berwick announced it has lifted its boil water order for residents and is no longer in effect.

According to an announcement on the town's website, the water has been tested and results indicate it is safe for consumption.

"The Water Department tested the water for bacteria and coliform on October 6 and the results came back with no coliform in the water," the website wrote. "The water was tested in three locations on October 10th and the results also came back with no coliform or bacteria."

The announcement further explains the boil water notice was implemented due to an issue with the turbidity meter that caused "irregular reads."

The boil water order was issued on Friday.