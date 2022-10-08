Berwick issues boil water order for residents

On Saturday, October 8, the Town of Berwick Water Department has asked consumers to boil all water for one minute before use.

On Saturday, October 8, at 8:30 a.m., Berwick's town manager, James Bellissimo, issued a release. It said all consumers are asked to boil all water for one minute at a rolling boil before drinking, making ice cubes, washing foods, brushing teeth, or doing anything else that involves water consumption.

Bellissimo said the Berwick Water Plant had problems with its turbidity meters, making it difficult to tell whether the water in the system exceeds allowable levels. He said water department employees are taking "manual reads" at the plant for the time being.

According to the State of Maine website, drinking water orders are issued to a public water system when "a threat to the public may exist from the presence of biological, chemical, or radiological contamination in a public water system." The three types of orders are a "boil water" order, a "do not drink" order, and a "do not use" order.

Bellissimo said the boil water order would be in effect until further notice. He said the town would post on all channels once the notice is no longer in effect.

Anyone with questions can contact Bellissimo at townmanager@berwickmaine.org or the State of Maine Drinking Water Program at 207-287-2070 during regular business hours.