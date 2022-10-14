Lamoine homicide victim identified

The man was found dead in his home on Shore Road in Lamoine around 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 3.

LAMOINE, Maine — The identity of a homicide victim in Lamoine has been released.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta confirmed the identity as 71-year-old Neil Salisbury, a news release from Maine Department of Public Safety said Friday.

On Oct. 9, police announced the death was ruled a homicide following the investigation.

According to Friday's release, the official cause of death is not yet being released and the investigation remains ongoing by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit.

"Detectives do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public," the release said.

Police ask if anyone lives in or near the area of Shore Road and has relevant information to contact Maine State Police at 207-973-3700.