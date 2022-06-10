Police investigating after man found dead in Lamoine

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is assisting with the investigation.

LAMOINE, Maine — State Police are still investigating after a man was found dead in a Lamoine home on Wednesday.

At 10:15 a.m., the Hancock County Sheriff's Department responded to a call at a residence on Shore Road.

When they arrived, they found a man dead inside of the home.

According to a press release, a friend stopped by to check on the home.

Neighbors told NEWS CENTER Maine that the resident was a somewhat controversial figure in this community, as he had a restraining order against him keeping him from the town hall.

"We did have an order that was not to enter the office because of some past history of his behavior," neighbor Stu Marckoon said. "But he always treated me with respect as a neighbor and I treated him with the same respect."

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North is now assisting with the ongoing investigation.