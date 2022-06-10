Lamoine death ruled a homicide

The man's body was found in a home on Shore Road, where the homicide reportedly occurred.

The death of a man Monday in Lamoine has officially been ruled a homicide.

The man's body was found in a home on Shore Road, where the homicide reportedly occurred. His cause of death was released Sunday following an investigation from the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Sunday.

On Monday, at about 10:15 a.m., a friend of the alleged victim reportedly stopped by his house and discovered the body, then contacted Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

The man's identity has not yet been confirmed, and the investigation by the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is ongoing, the Sunday release states.

Maine State Police ask anyone who may have information that may be relevant to the case, particularly persons who live in the area of Shore Road, to contact them at 207-973-3700.