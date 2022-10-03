Portland police investigate Grant Street crash, shooting

Police responded to a report of a disturbance and car crash followed by gunshot sounds on Grant Street Sunday night.

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police responded to a report of a disturbance and car crash followed by gunshot sounds on Grant Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

When they got to the scene, police found the owner of the vehicle, a 28-year-old Portland man, bleeding from a head wound, a news release from the Portland Police Department said Monday.

According to the release, the man was in "some type of altercation" before the crash occurred. He reportedly crashed into a parked vehicle.

"During the altercation a firearm was discharged and evidence of this shooting was found at the scene," the release said.

Police said in the release that no one appears to have been struck by gunfire during the incident.

The injured man was taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

Police ask that if anyone has any information regarding the incident to call 207-874-8575.

No additional information has been released.